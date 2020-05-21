BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $355,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

DIA stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.45.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

