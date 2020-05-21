BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 23,250 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

