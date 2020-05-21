BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 3,564 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $309.53 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

