BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 447,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 226,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

