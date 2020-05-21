BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 169 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Allstate by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allstate by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

