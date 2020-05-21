BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 356 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $372,039.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $220.96 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

