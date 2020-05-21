BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 649 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

