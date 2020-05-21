BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 845 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $119.63 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.