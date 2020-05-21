BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 845 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $119.63 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
