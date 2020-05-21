BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $403,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $19,989,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.