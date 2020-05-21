BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $430,864,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

GD stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

