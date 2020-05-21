BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.