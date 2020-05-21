Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.71, 1,021,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,553,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Specifically, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

