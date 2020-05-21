Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,506 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $430,864,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

