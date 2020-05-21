Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $204,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $778.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $262.17 and a one year high of $778.00. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of -670.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $596.15.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

