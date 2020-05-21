Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 271,434 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.17 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

