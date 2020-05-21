Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 37,331 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

