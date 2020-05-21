Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $149.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

