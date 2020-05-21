Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 792.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

