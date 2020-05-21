Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

