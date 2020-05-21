Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of WM stock opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $1,292,025. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

