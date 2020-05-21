Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,792 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Nomura cut their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

