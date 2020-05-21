CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

