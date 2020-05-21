Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00.

Cardtronics stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

