Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

