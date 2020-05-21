Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Cfra reduced their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

