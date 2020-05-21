Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

NYSE:AMT opened at $230.14 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

