Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.