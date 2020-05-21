Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $218.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $232.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.