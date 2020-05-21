Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 331 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,742,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $105.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $107.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

