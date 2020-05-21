Cetera Investment Advisers Has $349,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

