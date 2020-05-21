Cetera Investment Advisers Has $410,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 101.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

