Cetera Investment Advisers Has $418,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

