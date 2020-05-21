Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

