Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,908 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $4,637,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.