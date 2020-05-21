Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

