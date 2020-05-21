Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02099149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00091480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,850,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

