Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.89. Energous shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2,219,381 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,834 shares of company stock valued at $117,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

