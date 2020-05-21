EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.81. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,804,299 shares.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The stock has a market cap of $934.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 428,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

