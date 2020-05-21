First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,063 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $1,292,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

