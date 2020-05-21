First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $390.16 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $394.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $452,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares in the company, valued at $14,327,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,795 shares of company stock worth $115,218,038. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

