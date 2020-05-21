First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 18,560 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

