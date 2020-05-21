First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

