First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,793 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

