Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.92. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 3,749,315 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 135.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 235,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $237,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 551.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 67,903 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

