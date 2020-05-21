Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Frontline by 22.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.96%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

