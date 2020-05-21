General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Shares of GD stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.31. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

