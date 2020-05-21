General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

