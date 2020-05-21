Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 342.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $14,178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

