GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 612,320.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GSK opened at $41.31 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

