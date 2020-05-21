Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 252 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 22.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,070,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,865,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

